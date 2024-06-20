Woodstock Corp Acquires 172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,873. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

