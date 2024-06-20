Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.36

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $165.54, with a volume of 18956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.2318 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.