WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $89.21 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. WINkLink has a market cap of $89.21 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000895 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $22,551,042.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

