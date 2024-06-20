Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Katherine Destinon Sells 1,600 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.70.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

