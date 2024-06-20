Westwind Capital Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. AppFolio accounts for about 2.3% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned approximately 0.10% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,631 shares of company stock valued at $22,354,915. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APPF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.76. 198,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,930. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

