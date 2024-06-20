Westwind Capital Increases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Westwind Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,384 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

