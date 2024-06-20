Westwind Capital Has $33.21 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westwind Capital decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 8.4% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.11. 2,636,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

