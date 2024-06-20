Westwind Capital Buys 1,041 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.8% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $203,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $522.25. 4,225,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

