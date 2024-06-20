Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WLK opened at $151.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77. Westlake has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Westlake by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Westlake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

