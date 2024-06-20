Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

