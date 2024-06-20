Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $103.94 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.