Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $98.07 Average PT from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 706,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 26.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

