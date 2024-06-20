Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.81. 6,946,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,924,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

