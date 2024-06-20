Welch Group LLC Sells 40,904 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 87,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 28,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

