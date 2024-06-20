Welch Group LLC Purchases 925 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.88. 1,124,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

