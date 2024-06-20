Welch Group LLC Has $59.81 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $13.07 on Thursday, hitting $214.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $238.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
