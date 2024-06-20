Welch Group LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.09 and a 200-day moving average of $449.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

