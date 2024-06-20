Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,200.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,427.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,463.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,737.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.