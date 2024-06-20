Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 29.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

