Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $73.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 2,898,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,017,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.