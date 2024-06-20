Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.72. 2,206,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,011,602. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $544.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
