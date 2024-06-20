Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.54.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
