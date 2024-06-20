Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (BATS:VWID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5947 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWID stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

About Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF

The Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of Developed ex-US securities with forecasted above-average dividend yields. VWID was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by Virtus.

