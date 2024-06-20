Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on June 27th

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.
About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.