Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on June 27th

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

