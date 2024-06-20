Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Announces $0.51 Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

