Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Announces $0.51 Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.
About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
