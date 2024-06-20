Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDCP remained flat at $25.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.