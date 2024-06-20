Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Virco Mfg. has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

