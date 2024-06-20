Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.
Vince Price Performance
Shares of VNCE opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.