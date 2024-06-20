Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.49%.
Vince Stock Performance
NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.