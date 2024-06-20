Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $50.64 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 822,156 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

