Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of VID opened at GBX 315 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. Videndum has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.93. The firm has a market cap of £296.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,312.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

