Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
