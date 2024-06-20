Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 41116793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Versarien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.