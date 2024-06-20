Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.25. 3,723,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,651,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,621,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,446,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.