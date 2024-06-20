Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 996,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 583,494 shares.The stock last traded at $34.65 and had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $14,675,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

