Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $161,662.20 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $187,881.96.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02.

VRNT opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

