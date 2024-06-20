Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veren in a report released on Sunday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Veren’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.
Veren Stock Up 2.0 %
Veren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.45%.
About Veren
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Further Reading
