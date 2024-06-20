Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $856,904.59

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and approximately $856,904.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,857,808 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

