Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $198,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

