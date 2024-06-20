Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $348,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.