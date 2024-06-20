Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $161.97. 500,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.