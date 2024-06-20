Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,559,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.90. 487,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

