Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 1,447,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.