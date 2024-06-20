Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $217.58. 407,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,690. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

