Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Decreased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.70. 101,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

