Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.87. 236,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,998. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

