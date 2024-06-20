Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,556. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
