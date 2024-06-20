Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,556. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

