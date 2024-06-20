Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 376,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.