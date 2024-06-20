Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 376,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

