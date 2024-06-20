Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 8th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $403,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 8,096,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

