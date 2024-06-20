Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
VWO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
