Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,292,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $118.59. 149,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,153. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

